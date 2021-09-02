Leading company in the digital transformation of energy management

and automation, Schneider Electric, has been ranked the world’s most

sustainable corporation, in a prestigious annual list compiled by

Corporate Knights, a media and research company focused on

corporate sustainability performance.

The recognition which coincides with the Schneider Electrics

announcement of its accelerated sustainability programme marks a big

jump from 29th place the previous year and represents a high-profile

external acknowledgement of the company’s long-standing commitment

to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric Jean-Pascal

Tricoire, while reacting to the achievement in a press statement, said the

award was a reflection of the company’s drive towards sustainability and

making the world greener and more inclusive.

“We are honored and grateful to be ranked number one by Corporate

Knights. It is a major encouragement for our teams and partners, and a

great recognition of more than 15 years of engagement to make our

company and the world greener and more inclusive. Sustainability is a

journey that we accomplish with our people, partners, suppliers,

customers and communities where we operate. This recognition goes

also to all of them.”

Corporate Knights’ 2021 ranking was based on an assessment of 8,080

companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. Performance

indicators include evaluations of how much renewable energy and waste

companies generate

The Toronto-based company identified Schneider Electrics steady shift

towards products and services that help customers manage their energy

needs more efficiently and safely.

According to the CEO of Corporate Knights, Toby Heaps; “In recent

decades, Schneider Electric has shifted its focus to data centers;

storage and other distributed energy resources; and smart solutions that

advance electrification, energy efficiency and renew ability. It now earns

70% of its revenue from, and directs 73% of its investments toward,

sustainable solutions, Schneider Electric also performs strongly in racial

and gender diversity and in resource productivity and safety.”

In another development, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa,

Process Automation, Schneider Electric, Ajibola Akindele, has called on

stakeholders of Nigeria’s power sector to augment investment in the

power sector so as to enable the country achieve her industrialization

goal.

Akindele who gave the charge recently, in an interview with Arise

TV, averred that the country needs to create the necessary framework

for private sector investments.

“We have had several years of under-investment in the power sector.

If you look back at the last 30 years, particularly between 1989, to

2007, there was no major investment in the power sector. The country

was just spending enough to stabilize the grid infrastructure. The

sector needs investments in order to accelerate GDP growth and

create jobs,” said Akindele.

He further noted that based on general consensus by experts in the

power sector, the country needs between $3-5 billion annual spend

over the next 15 years to achieve industrialization. While these are

huge amounts, he expects that some funding could come from

Government, International Development Agencies and from the Private

sector. All available funding options must be explored and investors

should be given the necessary incentives and where necessary

guarantees to ensure they can make a decent return on their

investments.

In conclusion, he highlighted that though there has been some positive

developments in the power sector recently; these are not enough and

we need to move much faster to improve electrification rates and

reliability of the grid.