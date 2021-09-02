Leading company in the digital transformation of energy management
and automation, Schneider Electric, has been ranked the world’s most
sustainable corporation, in a prestigious annual list compiled by
Corporate Knights, a media and research company focused on
corporate sustainability performance.
The recognition which coincides with the Schneider Electrics
announcement of its accelerated sustainability programme marks a big
jump from 29th place the previous year and represents a high-profile
external acknowledgement of the company’s long-standing commitment
to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Schneider Electric Jean-Pascal
Tricoire, while reacting to the achievement in a press statement, said the
award was a reflection of the company’s drive towards sustainability and
making the world greener and more inclusive.
“We are honored and grateful to be ranked number one by Corporate
Knights. It is a major encouragement for our teams and partners, and a
great recognition of more than 15 years of engagement to make our
company and the world greener and more inclusive. Sustainability is a
journey that we accomplish with our people, partners, suppliers,
customers and communities where we operate. This recognition goes
also to all of them.”
Corporate Knights’ 2021 ranking was based on an assessment of 8,080
companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. Performance
indicators include evaluations of how much renewable energy and waste
companies generate
The Toronto-based company identified Schneider Electrics steady shift
towards products and services that help customers manage their energy
needs more efficiently and safely.
According to the CEO of Corporate Knights, Toby Heaps; “In recent
decades, Schneider Electric has shifted its focus to data centers;
storage and other distributed energy resources; and smart solutions that
advance electrification, energy efficiency and renew ability. It now earns
70% of its revenue from, and directs 73% of its investments toward,
sustainable solutions, Schneider Electric also performs strongly in racial
and gender diversity and in resource productivity and safety.”
In another development, General Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa,
Process Automation, Schneider Electric, Ajibola Akindele, has called on
stakeholders of Nigeria’s power sector to augment investment in the
power sector so as to enable the country achieve her industrialization
goal.
Akindele who gave the charge recently, in an interview with Arise
TV, averred that the country needs to create the necessary framework
for private sector investments.
“We have had several years of under-investment in the power sector.
If you look back at the last 30 years, particularly between 1989, to
2007, there was no major investment in the power sector. The country
was just spending enough to stabilize the grid infrastructure. The
sector needs investments in order to accelerate GDP growth and
create jobs,” said Akindele.
He further noted that based on general consensus by experts in the
power sector, the country needs between $3-5 billion annual spend
over the next 15 years to achieve industrialization. While these are
huge amounts, he expects that some funding could come from
Government, International Development Agencies and from the Private
sector. All available funding options must be explored and investors
should be given the necessary incentives and where necessary
guarantees to ensure they can make a decent return on their
investments.
In conclusion, he highlighted that though there has been some positive
developments in the power sector recently; these are not enough and
we need to move much faster to improve electrification rates and
reliability of the grid.
