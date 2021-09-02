Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    AfricaPolitics

    Six Kenyan police officers charged over murder of brothers

    By Naija247news
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    NAIROBI, Sept 2 (Reuters) – Six Kenyan police officers were charged on Thursday with murdering two brothers, a month after the deaths that triggered widespread protests.

    The officers – four men and two women – all pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody, one of their lawyers, Danstan Omari, said.

    The two brothers, Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga and Benson Njiru Ndwiga, were found dead in a morgue in the eastern county of Embu in early August, The Standard Newspaper and other Kenyan media reported.

    The young men had been arrested by police days earlier on charges of violating a curfew imposed to contain the coronavirus, media reported.

    Angry crowds took to the streets and campaigns sprang up on social media demanding justice for the brothers, who were both university students.

    Rights groups have accused the government of failing to crack down on violent police tactics – accusations dismissed by the government and the police.

    Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Duncan Miriri; editing by Elias Biryabarema and Andrew Heavens

    Previous articleSouth Africa’s rand rally comes to halt; stocks drop
    Next articlePHOTO: Niger Police Gun down Bandit Chief Informant Buba Baromi
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com