Twitter on Wednesday launched Super Follows, a feature that allows select users to charge others for access to subscriber-only content. This new feature will finally allow the company’s most popular users to generate revenue from their followers, but access to Super Follows is limited. Here’s how you can qualify and apply for access to set up your account for Super Follows.

How to qualify for Super Follows

Not everyone will be able to set up Super Follows for accounts. It’s only open to users who: Have at least 10,000 followers. If you haven’t hit that milestone yet, you’re going to have to keep tweeting for free.

Have tweeted at least 25 times within the last 30 days. If you aren’t creating regular content, step aside.

Are based in the U.S.

Are least 18 years old.

How to apply

If you meet the qualifications, applying will be easy. Open up the Twitter app and swipe the screen to the right to pull up a menu. Toward the bottom of that menu you will see “Monetization.”

Because I have more than 10,000 followers, I am allowed to set up a subscription Super Followers account. Screenshot Tap on that, and then tap on “Super Follows.” This will take you to a screen that explains how Super Follows works and how much you could earn by monetizing your Twitter account. For example, I could earn nearly $900 a month from Twitter if I priced my Super Follows at $4.99 per month and 2% of my nearly 13,000 followers subscribed, according to Twitter. (This is purely hypothetical, as CNBC doesn’t allow reporters to earn money this way.) Screenshot Tap on “Check eligibility” at the bottom of the screen, and you’ll be taken to a screen that shows if you qualify. If so, you can tap on the “Apply” button. Screenshot Twitter will ask you to verify you are 18 or older, and it will ask you to complete your profile and turn on two-factor authentication for your account. After that, Twitter will ask you what category of content you’ll be making, such as art, comedy or gaming. It will also ask you what other platforms you are on, including Twitch, Facebook and OnlyFans. Finally, the application asks you to describe how you plan to use Super Follows. Applicants can also fill out an “About you” description of themselves and list their gender and ethnicity, although these are not required. Once filled out, users hit “Submit application.” After the application It’s unclear how long users have to wait to be accepted after they submit their application, but in its announcement, Twitter said that users who apply for Super Follows will join the waitlist. Users whose applications are accepted will be able to set their subscription price as either $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99. Once you have a Super Follows account, you’ll be able to designate every tweet as either for regular followers or for paying followers only: Screenshot Your followers will be able to sign up by clicking a purple icon with a human and a star next to the follow button on your profile. That’s it! Now you can finally earn some money from your Twitter habit.