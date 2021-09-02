Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    AfricaEconomy

    U.S. to begin shipping COVID-19 doses to Kenya and Ghana

    By Naija247news
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) – The United States will begin shipping more than 2 million doses of Moderna’s (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine to Kenya and Ghana on Wednesday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said.

    The United States is sending 880,460 doses to Kenya and 1,229,620 doses to Ghana, the official said, the latest installments in a U.S. vaccine diplomacy push that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries.

    The doses will be delivered through the COVAX facility, jointly run by the World Health Organization and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

    Africa has lagged sharply behind other regions in vaccinating its citizens, with most countries reporting single-digit vaccination rates, compared with much higher double-digit rates in advanced economies such as the United States.

    Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Robert Birsel

    Previous articleAlmost 6,000 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered, Nigerian army says
    Next articleSouth Africa’s rand rally comes to halt; stocks drop
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com