You Are On The Path Of Self-Destruction, PDP warns Akume

Following the public utterances made by Senator George Akume, Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs against the state, the Benue State chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that he is on the path to self-destruction.

The party warned him to beware of his utterances and taking sides with people he described as ‘enemies of the state” against Benue, at the expense of the blood of the people of the state.

Sir John Ngbede, State Chairman of the PDP disclosed this at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Makurdi on Wednesday, tagged “Senator George Akume’s Declaration Of War On Benue State.

While describing the Presidency as his puppeteers, the PDP chairman noted that whatever benefits the Minister has derived from his statement would require a heavier price to be paid in the future.

According to him, “We wish Senator Akume well on his path of self-destruction. But we will counsel him to beware of the increasingly heavier price he is eager to pay for a declining share of the crumbs. Hopes of his Senate Presidency faded soon after they were nurtured, just like dreams of a choice ministry for him ended with a non-descript portfolio typically reserved for entry-level politicians.

“More sacrifices, including the blood of Benue people, will not improve his fortunes with his puppeteers. House slaves and ‘useful’ idiots are only temporarily fit for the purpose of their recruitment and become disposable as soon as the purpose is achieved.

“For Akume and his fellow travellers who have been recruited for the Benue conquest and occupation agenda, they will do well to heed the wise counsel of Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev, who humiliatingly defeated Senator Akume in 2019 on PDP platform, for treading this same path. In the words of Senator Orker-Jev, ‘in the fullness of time, the benefits of the moment will pass away and we will hand over such people to posterity.”

Ngbede noted that the path that Senator Akume has towed would put the final nail to the coffin of his political carrier.

He said, “Facing his final political Nunc dimittis, Senator Akume has once again embarked on an ill-fated disastrous journey, taking along with him an unfortunate insignificant band of followers. The political fate that awaits this group at the hands of Nigerians and the Benue electorate in particular in 2023 will be more decisive and devastating than ever imagined.

“For Akume, his political godfather whom he seeks to impress at the detriment of his people, whose crime could be their generous political patronage of making him governor twice and Senator thrice, will not be on the scene to give him the life support of an ineffective and inconsequential ministerial position.