Ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship elections in Anambra State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) support group for Andy Uba has repositioned itself for a more intensive door-to-door mobilisation campaign.

The essence, the group noted, is to ensure victory for Senator Dr Andy Uba at the polls.

While addressing members of the group in Ward II, Onitsha North Local Government Area as part of its Ward Tour Programme, the coordinator, Andy Uba 4 Governor Support Group, Onitsha North, Hon. Victor Mba commended the coordinator of Ward II, Hon Magnus Nwoke for mobilising an appreciable crowd that cuts across party affiliations.

The audience were part of an interactive session.

Hon. Victor Mba charged members of the group to roll up their sleeves for the task ahead, stressing that the time had come for APC to take over leadership and reposition Anambra State.

He disclosed that the group was very organised, focused, firm, bold, resolute, dogged and undaunted towards actualising the mission of APC taking over governance in Anambra State.

Hon. Mba stressed the importance of holding down their respective polling units, adding that adequate campaign materials and logistics would be distributed to them at the wards and polling unit levels.

The APC support group’s coordinator maintained that those who delivered at any of the polling booths would be adequately rewarded.

He added that they should pull resources together and work assiduously for the success of the Andy Uba for Governor Project.

Hon. Victor Mba also admonished members of the group to shun any financial distractions from opposition parties.

He charged them to enlighten eligible voters who are yet to obtain their PVC to avail themselves of the opportunity of the ongoing online continuous voter’s registration exercise to enable them cast their votes during the election.

Also speaking, the zonal coordinator, APC Ward-To-Ward Ambassadors, South East Zone, Comrade Akunwata Ejor Ojiba congratulated Senator Andy Uba for the formal affirmation of his candidacy as the party’s flag bearer by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Comrade Ojiba who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the 2017 governorship election in the state also urged the electorate to discountenance the mischievous propaganda making rounds that APC was a north-oriented party.

He maintained that since unfolding events had shown that an APC Igbo President was feasible and imminent.

He said, it has become imperative that Anambra becomes an APC state to enable Ndi-Anambra join the mainstream of Nigerian politics.

He also charged members of the group to remain steadfast and committed to the campaign programmes of the Andy Uba 4 Governor project by working assiduously to ensure victory for the party at all the polling booths in the local government area.

He noted that it has become expedient for a positive change from the present lackluster leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in order to rescue the state.

Comrade Ojiba further disclosed that the operational slogan of the WWA group is ‘Operation Ward-To-Ward, Polling Unit-By-Polling Unit Mobilisation and Monitoring System.’

In his contribution, a member of the APC National campaign committee for Anambra Governorship Election and former two-term member House of Representatives, Hon Gozie Agbakoba reiterated the need for the group to imbibe the polling unit-by-polling unit strategies.

He equally congratulated Senator Andy Uba for successfully receiving the party’s flag from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Hon. Agbakoba then extolled the leadership qualities of Senator Andy Uba, adding that he was the most capable candidate with a mission to rescue Anambra from imminent collapse.

He described Senator Andy Uba as an experienced politician with pedigree, track record, impeccable character, humanness and political will to rescue the state from collapse.

The National campaign committee member who is also a member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Ward-To-Ward Ambassadors (WWA) Anambra Chapter, charged members of the group to rise to the moment by intensifying their efforts towards mobilising at least 30 potential voters each at their various polling units.

He, therefore, expressed satisfaction at the massive turn-out of party faithfuls during the ward tour.