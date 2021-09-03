By Idowu Isamotu

The Military High Command has refused to give details of the condition of Major Christopher Datong who was abducted when armed men broke into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna last week.

Daily Trust had reported how bandits invaded the residential quarters at the NDA, leading to the death of two officers and the abduction of Datong.

Few days after the attack, there were insinuations that the attackers made contact with the military and demanded a N200 million ransom while there were also reports that the abducted officer had been killed.

When asked on the whereabouts of the kidnapped Major at a press briefing at the Defence headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, acting director of Defence Media Operations, said the military would keep Nigerians posted.

“That has been over flogged, we all know the actions taken so far. We will wait for the outcome of the panel set up and the board of enquiry, we will keep you posted on that,” he said.