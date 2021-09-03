The terrorists conveyed the warning in fliers distributed by members of the group in what seemed to be a market setting in Borno State.

The Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) faction of the Boko Haram has warned some Borno State residents, particularly in communities under its control against giving out information to the Nigerian Army.

The terrorists conveyed the warning in fliers distributed by members of the group in what seemed to be a market setting in Borno State, according to a report by HumAngle.

From pictures posted, one of the ISWAP terrorists was seen handing out the flier to a driver in a car like a taxi.

The flier’s title reads, “A message from the caliphate’s troops to the people of a new town.”

The terrorists spread propaganda that the Nigerian Army forced the villagers out of their homes and that the military were their true adversaries, not the ISWAP.

“We were not the ones who chased you out of your place from the beginning,” one of the messages in the fliers read. “These people who call themselves the Nigerian Army are the ones who chased you out, killed you, and are the wicked ones.”

ISWAP has recently turned to propaganda to propagate its cause.

The terrorists have also offered aid and money to the people in an effort to entice them to live under their caliphate.

SaharaReporters had recently reported that the Director-General, Centre for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, once revealed that members of ISWAP took over some parts of Borno without any military intervention.

Dikwa had told SaharaReporters that the terrorists stopped vehicles along Maiduguri- Damaturu Road at Mainok and kidnapped motorists and commuters without any disturbance.

It had also been reported that ISWAP introduced mobile courts overseeing the insurgents’ activities and groups under the leadership of the Islamic State Of Iraq and Syria.

The insurgents had also established two Wilaya’s (Caliphates) at Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest to sustain its war against countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The terrorist group was said to have lifted the ban imposed on fishing and farming activities in the Lake Chad area, three years after chasing people out of for allegedly spying for Nigerian troops.

It, nevertheless, imposed new taxes and levies in the areas controlled by ISWAP-Boko Haram, to regulate trades and agricultural activities.

Several fishermen, farmers and merchants had returned to the Lake-Chad area to engage in socio-economic activities, under the arrangement of the new ISWAP-Boko Haram leadership.

