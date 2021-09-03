President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigerians would feel the impact of his projects when he leaves office in 2023. cheesy

Buhari disclosed this at the inauguration of the new board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, at State House, Abuja.

He said his administration is partnering with NSIA on some infrastructural projects across the country.

Buhari also reiterated the commitment of his administration towards towards establishing long term projects that would create jobs for Nigerians.

According to Buhari, “Accordingly, in the past four years, both the public and private sectors in Nigeria have partnered on strategic projects with the NSIA.

“On the public sector partnership, we are working with the NSIA on strategic infrastructure projects such as the Second Niger Bridge, the Lagos – Ibadan Express Way and the Abuja – Kano Road, to mention a few.

“On the private sector collaborations, we have projects such as the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative, the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative and the NSIA Healthcare Development and Investment Company amongst many.

“Although these projects and programMEs have immediately created jobs from a development standpoint, the wider impact on society will only be felt in years to come.”