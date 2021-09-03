His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has kick-started the revalidation of Itsekiri chiefs in Ode-Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiris in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The exercise which commenced on Thursday August 2nd 2021, also saw the confirmation of the Warri Council of Chiefs, which was preceded by a public notice that dissolved the Council, committees and subcommittees in the Kingdom.

Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom emerged the highest ranking Itsekiri Chief as well as ‘traditional prime minister’ of the kingdom.

Chief Johnson dislodges Chief Ayirimi Emami, the ‘Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom,’ who served as traditional prime minister under the immediate past Olu, His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli.

Other chiefs who had their conferments revalidated included Chiefs Gabriel Awala, Kofi Kartey, Robinson Ariyo, Dr. Roland Oritsejafor, Roli Oritsejafor, Edwin Olley, Solomon Arenyeka, Clement Maleghemi, Eugene Ikomi, Omolubi Newuwumi and Billy Besi Giwa respectively.

According to Ogiame Atuwatse III, the exercise would be carried out in batches.

Amidst funfare, glamour, dancing, jubilation, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse lll, the 21st Olu of Warri Was earlier today welcome by sons and daughters of Warri Kingdom at Ode-Itsekiri where he reaffirmed the loyalty of chief into his cabinet.

It would be recall that The Story, had reported that brely 10 days after the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, Ogiame Atuwatse III, was enthroned, the first class monarch, has dissolved all traditional council, Committees, Sub-committees.

