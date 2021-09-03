Saturday, September 4, 2021
    Osinbajo Departs Nigeria For Tanzania

    Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will leave for Tanzania on Thursday [today], according to his Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity), Laolu Akande.

    The VP is expected back in the country on Monday.

    Osinbajo’s aide made this known via his Facebook posting on Thursday evening.

    Said Mr. Akande, “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is leaving Abuja today on a short visit to Arusha, Tanzania, where he will be received by his Tanzanian counterpart, Dr. Philip Mpango.

    “While in Arusha, Prof. Osinbajo would visit the African Court of Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), an African Union agency in Arusha, among other engagements before he returns to Abuja on Monday.”

