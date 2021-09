Chief of Staff to governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Prof. ACB Agbazuere has lost his wife, Mrs. Onyinyechi Agbazuere.

This was confirmed to ABN TV by one of Prof. Agbazuere’s aide in the early hours of Saturday.

Though details surrounding her death is still sketchy, our correspondent gathered that she passed on after a brief sickness.