Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu’s Legal Team of International Lawyers Arrive Abuja

“Fellow Biafrans and advocates for faith & freedom, the undertakings and initiatives of the directorate of State of the indigenous people of Biafra (DOS) is once again yielding fruits with the successful arrival of the IPOB international legal counsel for leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu headed by Bruce Fein of the United States of America in Abuja, Nigeria today.

“The bid to solidify the legal fenses and excellence is necessary to ensuring a full protection and the rights of leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and further securing his release in no distant time.

“Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s vision of principle of self-determination is profoundly ambodied in Article 1 of the chater of the United Nations. The DOS therefore holds dear the aforementioned chater and drawn in consonance with the famous quote of independence by Thomas Jefferson…. that “we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.” These desires are made manifest in Biafrans and leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through a great deal of perseverance and tenacity with an irreversible believe that these must surely and imminently be achieved.

“Meanwhile, stay tuned for a press statement by our combination of legal counsel scheduled to take place in a couple of hours between 11am & 12pm Biafran Time.

“We have done it before and we will do it again, thank God we have discovered the anemy of this great family.

“Thank you and may God bless leader, Nnamdi Kanu and may he bless Biafra!”

Mazi Chukwuemeka Nzurumike

Deputy Head of the directorate of State. (DHOD