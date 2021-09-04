Buhari Appoints 9 New Directors For CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed the appointment of eight directors, including Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department.

Nwanisobi had been in acting capacity since last October when his predecessor, Isaac Okorafor, retired from service.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the apex bank said that all the appointments took effect from August 25.

CBN names Nwanisobi, seven others departmental directors

It read,. in part, “The Management of the Central Bank of Nigeria has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Osita Nwanisobi as the Director, Corporate Communications Department, with effect from August 25, 2021.

Other directors named by the bank are: “Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, who steps in as the Director, Branch Operations; Dr. Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services; and Mrs. Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who now directs affairs in the Consumer Protection Department.

“Amina Habib, who is now the Director, Human Resources Department; Dr. Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Mr. Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation; and Mr. Benjamin Nnadi, who assumes the position of Director, Reserve Management.”