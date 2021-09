The speaker of the house of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila paid courtesy visit to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in London today.

Photostory: Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila Becomes Latest Politician To Visit Tinubu

Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has joined the long list of politicians who have been visiting the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu in London