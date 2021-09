The lead Lawyer of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and his United States counterpart, Bruce Fein are addressing members on a live video stream.

Ejiofor in the company of Fein was said to have been denied an opportunity to see IPOB leader, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu during Thursday’s routine visit at the Abuja office of the Department of State Service, DSS.