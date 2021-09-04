Lagos GAC Members Visit Tinubu In London (Photo)

The Governor Of Advisory Council (GAC) delegation on a courtesy visit to the National leader of All Progressive Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London.

From left to right is Mr Wale Edun a GAC member, Mrs Idiat Adebule former Deputy Governor and member of GAC, the Asiwaju himself the Jagaban of Borgu and Senator Anthony Adefuye, the leader of the delegation.

The leadership of the delegation made it known that he is hale and hearty and in a very high spirit.