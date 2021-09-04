Paul Okoye reunites with Anita, kids in Atlanta

Paul Okoye a.k.a The Rudeboy of PSquare fame has surfaced in Atlanta, Georgia to meet his wife, Anita and their kids, amid stories of a family breakup.

In the video, simultaneously uploaded on Instagram by the couple, Paul arrives to pick the twin kids at an Atlanta school, we bet, with his wife shooting the video.

The twins were surprised and happy to see their father as they ran to meet him for his bear hug.

Paul’s appearance in Atlanta may have rubbished the stories that the couple that married in 2014 were about to break up.

Reports had indicated that Anita filed a divorce petition in Abuja, accusing her husband of not showing love.

The couple met in 2004 during their undergraduate days at the University of Abuja and got married on 22 March 2014 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The nine year-old son Andre was also on hand, smiling and video-recording the family reunion.

Meanwhile, the video uploaded around 1.30pm Nigerian time garnered in less than 3 hours over 350,000 views.

Thousands of commenters were also happy to see the family coming together.

Days ago, Paul Okoye had begged for peace for the Okoye family in the social media.

He said he does not believe family matters should become a topic of ddiscussion in the public sphere.