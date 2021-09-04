Saturday, September 4, 2021
    Presidency: Umahi To ‘Feel Disappointed’ If APC Doesn’t Give South-East Opportunity (VIDEO)

    Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, says he will feel bad if the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not give the South-East a chance at the presidency.

    Umahi said this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

    “The heartbeat of the people of the South-East is that they should be given a chance whether in the PDP or the APC for Presidency of this country for the reason of equity, fairness and justice,” he said.

    READ ALSO: Akeredolu Distances Self From 2023 Presidency

    “I took that position in the PDP and one of the reasons why I took that position is because the South-East people have supported the PDP all the way and they have never been given any opportunity to do that.

    “If I follow APC for this length of time, and they don’t give the South-East an opportunity, I will feel bad.

    “I will feel bad if I stay the same length of time as I did in the PDP and that happens. But I can’t say what I will do. It depends on what God places in my mind,” he added.

    After years in the PDP, Governor Umahi defected to the APC in November 2020

