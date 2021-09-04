Saturday, September 4, 2021
More
    NationalRegions

    Sanwo-Olu: Super Eagles Have Found A Home In Lagos

    By Naija247news
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu speaking today immediately after watching the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium between the Nigeria Super Eagles and the Lone Stars of Liberia which ended in a 2-0 in Favour of Nigeria.

    Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed his satisfaction and says the Super Eagles have found a new home in Lagos State.

    Mr Governor says the State Govt is currently building 10 Stadia across the State … he says both the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Onikan Stadium will be covered up.

    #ForAGreaterLagos

    Previous articleGovernor Ortom: When I Am On Top Of My Wife & Remember The IDPs, I Go Flat (Video)
    Next articleFemi Gbajabiamila Visit Asiwaju Bola Tinubu In London (Photo)
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com