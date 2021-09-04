Some suspected bandits have again attacked Nahuche district in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State in the wee hours of Friday.

According to an eyewitness, Malan Abubakar, among those killed was a mobile police officer and a local vigilante leader.

According to him, two women and two men were abducted by the bandits during the operation.

Malan Abubakar told DAILY POST that the bandits first invaded a nearby village in Nahuche called Gidan Jan Bula and used motorcycles to kill the vigilante leader of the village after he fought them.

“They also whisked away my wife and moved her for captivity,” he said.

He said that the bandits later attacked Nahuche police station where they engaged mobile policemen in a gun duel, during which an officer was killed.

Abubakar added that the bandits later moved to invade the house of Alhaji Makwashe Nhuche, a businessman, saying that the bandits abducted two other persons including a woman.

According to him, the bandits stormed the area at about 3:00am on Friday and left after 4:00am.

When conacted for confirmation, the Zamfara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu Muhammad, could not be reached for comment as his phones were switched off.

Our correspondent reports that the command usually snubs calls from newsmen to confirm bandits’ attacks.