*1st September*

VP Osinbajo attended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the State House Abuja.

At the meeting, President Buhari inaugurated the Board of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and charged it to make more investments that support economic diversification.

*2nd September*

VP Osinbajo gave remarks at a Roundtable on Industrialization in Africa themed “Positioning African Industries for Economic Transformation and Continental Free Trade”, organized by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

According to the Vice President, “We must take policy actions to create an environment in which businesses can thrive. To start with, we must adopt the right type of macroeconomic and industrial policies”.

*3rd September*

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN visited The African Court On Human And Peoples’ Rights in Arusha, Tanzania, and met with Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud and her Team.

Expressing his strong faith in the work of the Court, VP averred “I believe very strongly in the International and Regional Court system, especially with respect to the protection of human right