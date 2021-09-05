Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was in his home Adamawa State on Saturday to receive defectors into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at a reception for the new PDP members in the state capital, Yola, Atiku said Nigeria made a mistake putting the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power in 2015 and have a chance to remove the party come 2023.

Insisting that the ruling APC is Nigeria’s biggest mistake, Atiku said, “We have done a big mistake before by floating a party called APC. But from today, I’m calling on you Adamawa people to leave your parties and join PDP because it is the future and the masses party.

”It was PDP that gave back life to Adamawa State after it was slain by the APC and usher it to its present state of development.

“Our schools are now better and our health institutions are in superb shape. I pray that this event will mark the beginning of the internment of the party (APC).”

During the reception at the famous Ribadu Square in Yola, prominent members of APC, including former Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Kobis Ari Thimnu, Chief Daniel Bwala, Sali Bodes, Umar Bello Calculate, Nedo Geoprey and Philip Gutuwa were received by Atiku and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

Governor Fintiri assured the defectors that they would be treated fairly and will be given a level playing ground.

“I want all of you to give the new defectors the needed cooperation and level playing field as we have no stranger in the party.

”Allow those who want to contest among them to participate in the electoral process and they should be well accommodated and given a level playing ground. But let those who lose election remain in the party because we will not be happy with people whose aims are only to contest election under our platform,” Fintiri said.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Kobis Thimnu and Umar Jada said they left the APC following its bad performance.