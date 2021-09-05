Behind The Scenes Of Contagious Bola Tinubu

Almost two decades have passed since the end of his tenure as Lagos State Governor, yet his blueprint remains the biggest legacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Anyone aged 18 or under will not have witnessed how dejected and confused the state of Lagos is, yet that was the daily reality of a State generally written about in a negative light and frequently satirized. Today, however, the

the face of Lagos has changed as a result of a series of transformations effected by a new style of governance adopted in 1999.

The former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu demonstrates remarkable leadership

qualities, including advocacy against ethnic discrimination, powerful presence that disarmed opposition with his smile,

high level of positive thinking, ability to see the big picture, focus on goals and missions beyond himself, remarkable endurance, grit and determination, humility, hopefulness, and patience.

Well, these and other perspectives, like politics, religion, economics, society, morals and ethics, play a vital role in the process of opinions and thoughts required to become a

a great leader who can change and lead Nigeria to a better future.

The Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban of Borgu’s leadership styles, motivate and inspire many men within the corridors of power in Nigeria today.

As it is seen in Asiwaju today, that becoming a great leader is not about making public appearances and memorizing speeches. It is about leaving a mark on the world by displaying important qualities and giving followers a better path in life.

Likewise, Tinubu’s qualities and life achievements have indeed changed the heart of many not only in the south west of Nigeria, but also around the world. With his presence, a new and better Lagos was created spreading through entire south west with the breath of progress.

Considering his leadership style, a good vision in life must be for the greater good.

Tinubu’s antecedent has transformed ordinary people, events, and actions into the extraordinary today.

This is to say that great leadership consists of the capacity to inspire others to greatness. I use the term ‘inspire’ to mean the ability to bring out the best in the people one is entrusted to work and live with.

No wonder president Muhammadu Buhari affirmed that the former Lagos State Governor inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country.

The secret of Asiwaju as a successful initiator of the most developed state in Nigeria is having good feelers to know where the people’s best interest lies and being able to articulate matching solutions and vision good enough to make things work which is what will provide answers to numerous questions derailing Nigeria’s progress.

Arowolo Solomon Alaba

Is a member of Tinubu Support Group