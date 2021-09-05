Monday, September 6, 2021
More
    Top Stories

    Cow Seen ‘Fighting’ With Vehicles On An Expressway In Lagos (Video)

    By Naija247news
    0
    15

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A cow was seen fighting with vehicles on an expressway in Lagos.

    See video below.

    Previous articleLagos, Rivers Begin VAT Collection, FG, North Disagree
    Next articleMeet Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, The Man Who Led The Guinean Coup (Photos, Video)
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com