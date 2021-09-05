Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Top Stories Cow Seen ‘Fighting’ With Vehicles On An Expressway In Lagos (Video) By Naija247news September 5, 2021 0 15 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read MURIC Condemns Killing Of Sowore’s Brother, Urges Police To Find Killers September 6, 2021 IPOB sit-at-home continues despite suspension, South-East traders, others lament huge losses to protest September 6, 2021 CJN To Quiz Six Chief Judges Over Conflicting Ex-Parte Orders September 6, 2021 VIDEO:Chief Pete Edochie, And Son Yul Edochie Bring Out The Essence Of Igbo Culture September 6, 2021 Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. A cow was seen fighting with vehicles on an expressway in Lagos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) See video below. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleLagos, Rivers Begin VAT Collection, FG, North DisagreeNext articleMeet Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, The Man Who Led The Guinean Coup (Photos, Video) - Advertisement - More articles MURIC Condemns Killing Of Sowore’s Brother, Urges Police To Find Killers September 6, 2021 CJN To Quiz Six Chief Judges Over Conflicting Ex-Parte Orders September 6, 2021 NDLEA intercepts drugged candies from UK, nabs 22-year-old importer September 6, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article MURIC Condemns Killing Of Sowore’s Brother, Urges Police To Find Killers September 6, 2021 IPOB sit-at-home continues despite suspension, South-East traders, others lament huge losses to protest September 6, 2021 CJN To Quiz Six Chief Judges Over Conflicting Ex-Parte Orders September 6, 2021 VIDEO:Chief Pete Edochie, And Son Yul Edochie Bring Out The Essence Of Igbo Culture September 6, 2021 Goodluck Jonathan In Mali To Follow Up On Progress Of Mali’s Return To Democracy September 6, 2021 Related
You must log in to post a comment.