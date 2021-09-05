Sunday, September 5, 2021
    Governor Wike Demolishes Slaughter Market (PHOTO)

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has demolished the Oginiba abattoir, popularly known as ‘Slaughter Market’, located at Trans-Amadi Industrial layout, in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state, WonderTV Media reports.

    The governor who gave reasons for demolishing the abattoir says the market has been a den for kidnapers, robbers, rapists and other criminal agents.

    Wike stated that besides the demolished slaughter being a haven for criminal elements, its location at the Trans-Amadi Industrial Area is now considered inappropriate in terms of the State government’s urban renewal policy.

    The governor, however, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kelvin Ebiri, said anyone giving religious or ethnic colouration to the demolition of the slaughter market located at Trans -Amadi Industrial layout in Obio-Akpor council, does not mean well for Rivers State and the country.

