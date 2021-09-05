Looting Of Covid 19 Fund: Apga Government Insensitive …

Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi says

*Vaccination of 5.5 million Ndi Anambra during lockdown by APGA Government, A wicked lie.*

*Accord Party to restore the confidence of Ndi Anambra in Governance.*

*Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi, The Deputy Governorship Candidate of Accord Party and the running mate to Dr. Godwin Maduka has lashed out on Apga led Government for it’s perpetual lies, deception and looting of Anambra State treasury under the guise of various programs.*

Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi while reacting to the statement credited to the Anambra State Commissioner for health, Dr Vincent Okpala that *“In two weeks, we have been able to vaccinate about 5.5 million residents in 19 out of the 21 LGAs in Anambra against yellow fever.*

*”the vaccinators visited public health facilities, educational institutions, churches and village squares, to ensure wide coverage.*

In his outburst, Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi asked, *Why do Apga led Government take Ndi Anambra for fools? How can these same Government be lying publicly without shame?*

*”How on earth did Apga led Government vaccinate 5.5 million Ndi Anambra during the lockdown within two weeks? do they think that Ndi Anambra are daft?*

Sir Kenneth Ifeatu Obi challenged the Apga led Government to produce the evidence of vaccination of Ndi Anambra during the lockdown and also to give Ndi Anambra the breakdown of all the money the state has received in the name of fighting COVID 19 and how the funds were utilised and how it expended the N200 million it earmarked

for malaria control programmes this year.

He urged Ndi Anambra to brace up and vote out Apga for the mismanagement of not only the covid19 fund but for the brazen rape of the Anambra State treasury.

*He restated that Dr. GODWIN MADUKA through Accord Party will restore sanity to Anambra health care Sector transparently and will be Accountable to Ndi Anambra while delivering the dividends of democracy.*