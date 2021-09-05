Monday, September 6, 2021
    See as they are pampering fulani killers caught this morning – GRAPHIC PHOTOS

    ***Watch the video as you can see the youths celebrating. And you can hear clearly it happened in Mangu. Security is everybody’s business. Help the police with information and let them do their jobs***

    When IPOB is crying that fulani herdsmen are pampered in the North this is what they mean.
    As you can see the youths helped.
    But some IPOBS will be saying the Northerners are not against their bandits so we shouldn’t be against IPOB.

    Youths and the police in a combined operation killed 2 bandits and recover 2 Ak-47s in Mangu, Plateau state

    Watch Video on YouTube viewers discretion adviced

