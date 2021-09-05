Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have embarked on a massive community improvement exercise in Ghana. They were sighted cleaning up filthy drains, canals, while calling on the Ghanaian government to release their members in return.

The Ghanaian police, last month, stormed their meeting venue and arrested scores.

Sources revealed to Genesis News that the arrest is not unconnected to the high rate of criminal activities around the vicinity.

“Criminals hide under ‘IPOB meeting’ to plot their evil schemes” one of the sources noted.

IPOB DOS REACTS

Meanwhile, the Directorate of State, DOS, has reacted to the arrest. In a statement signed by its deputy head, Mazi Chukwuemeka Nzurumike, it condemned in strong terms their arrest and continued detention.

The full statement reads:

“Attention please!

The directorate of state of the indigenous people of Biafra wishes to familiarize all and sundry that relentless efforts are being deployed in ensuring the total release of the innocent Biafran citizens with legal domiciliation in Ghana. Their freedom was arbitrarily violated recently in what appeared to be in connivance with the oppressive and crumbling regime in Abuja.

Biafrans in Ghana have always cherished their host country known for its remarkable avowed qualities of civility amongs countries of sub-sahara Africa.

However, the DOS condemns in strong terms this cruel treatment recently meted out with insularity and parochialism disregarding the rule of law. As a matter of urgency, we call on our friendly nation, Ghana to countermand this unsusceptible approach that reduces the Ghanaian graceful creed that sums up in defense of freedom, rights, and a crave for true humility.

Biafrans will continue to remain democratically oriented, be law abiding and promote peace in all host countries around the globe! Thank you and may God bless Biafra!

Mazi Chukwuemeka Nzurumike

Deputy head of the directorate of state (DHOD)”