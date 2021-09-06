Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state has asked God to give the country a personality with “good heart” like President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Governor Umahi expressed this wish during an interactive session with State House correspondents after meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said it was too early to engage in the politics of 2023, describing it as a distraction to the president and state governors.

He, however, said members of different political parties from the South East were working within their parties to ensure that they conceded their presidential tickets to the region.

Asked whether South East leaders were working to get the main political parties to zone the Presidency to the region, he said: “Well, for me, I’m very much entrenched in completing my projects.

“And I will look into politics when my tenure is remaining one year, which is from May 29 2022. And I think it is the same thing with other governors of south east and by extension, governors of APC.

“My position about what you ask is that our people that are in those political parties are making the efforts in selling the need for south east to produce the next president.

“But I think both the governors and Mr. President should not be distracted. When the elections done and won, it should be governance. But in this country, the moment the election is completed, the next one starts is the masses that are being cheated.

“So, those whose job politics and who are not into elected position, or appointed position have all the time and the opportunity to do this canvassing. And I think that doing it and that doing it very well.

“But I continue to say that power rests in the hands of God. And God will also give us the next president who has good heart like President Buhari for the good of this country.

“We need God’s own anointing for our own anointed president for the interests and unity of this country.”