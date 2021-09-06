2023 Presidency: Northern Group Rallies Support for Akpabio

By Igbawase Ukumba

A northern political group, North Central Patriotic Democrats (NCPD), yesterday urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to present himself for presidency in the 2023 general election.

The group revealed that it has endorsed Akpabio as its sole candidate in the build up to the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of the group, Hon Musa Yahaya Rilwanu, made public the position of the group while interacting with journalists in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The group chairman maintained that for fairness and equity, the 2023 presidency of Nigeria should go to the southern part of the country.

He also appealed that the presidency of the country should always be rotated between the northern and southern parts of the country.

According to Rilwanu, “The Patriotic Democrats of the North Central Nigeria deem it fit to ask the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to participate in the presidential race in the forthcoming general election based purely on his accomplishments, competences and goodwill in steering the governance of Akwa Ibom State when he held sway as that state governor, as well as the minister’s pragmatic performance during his stay in the National Assembly as senator.

“The group has on record that prior to the minister’s assumption of office at the Niger Delta Affairs ministry, activities at the ministry were in dire need for reformation. Therefore, it took the frugality in his resource management and political determination to turn around the entire gamut of the Niger Delta community for the better within his short stay in office.”

He concluded that the North Central democrats, therefore, called on Akpabio to make himself available for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the forthcoming general election.