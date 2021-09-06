PDP has Enugu state in its pocket but recently APC has been making bold steps in taking back power from PDP, that’s because the said Enugu state governor is not performing as expected and the crisis in Enugu state PDP, the last chairmanship election done in Enugu should pass a message to PDP and Ugwuanyi the governor of Enugu state to sit up. Where PDP saw a change and serious power moment.

Almost winning all the local government if not state governors factors,APC Winning NKanu West local government should be a remind to Ugwuanyi the governor of Enugu to sit up even with his plans to run for senatorship he can still lose.

Enugu state is in the hands of God is a phrase not when the masses are not happy with you.

Congrats to Hon.chidiebere Ezeh for winning Nkanu west local government under APC 2023 will be a shocker to some people in Enugu.