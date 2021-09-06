Monday, September 6, 2021
    BREAKING: Pandemonium rocks Enugu State as IPOB Sit-At-Home Enforcers Burn Trailer Loaded With Goods

    A truck fully loaded with motorcycle spare parts worth millions of naira has been reportedly burnt by hoodlums for allegedly refusing to obey the Monday sit-at-home order that had been suspended by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

    It was gathered that the incident happened around 6 am on Monday at Eluagu Obukpa, in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

    Sources told The PUNCH that the truck which was heading to Enugu-Ezike in the Igboeze North Local Government Area of the state was coming from Nnewi, Anambra State.

    IPOB had in August declared every Monday sit-at-home in the South-East to demand the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu who is in the custody of the Department of State Services.

    The sit-at-home which commenced on August 9, 2021, was greeted with outcry by residents of the South-East and pleas from eminent Igbo leaders for the separatist group to rescind its decision.

    Though IPOB subsequently suspended the Monday sit-at-home, palpable fear has been pervading the South-East for five Mondays now as residents and traders stay indoors every Monday.

