Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has announced the burial date of his younger brother, Olajide Sowore, who was murdered in cold blood on the Lagos-Benin expressway on Saturday.

Sowore said his brother would be buried on Thursday, September 9 at their hometown –Kiribo– in the Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He thanked everyone for their support and solidarity but reiterated that the family is not aware of any security agency conducting an investigation into the murder of Olajide despite many promises made by government officials to ensure an investigation into the case.

Sowore said: “Again, thank you all for reaching out with great love and kind words of consolation, support and solidarity over the tragic but still unexplained death of my dearest brother, Felix Olajide Sowore.

“I send you loads of gratitude from the bottom of my heart and that of my entire family.

”We should report to the public that despite the noise from Nigerian government officials promising to ‘apprehend’ my brother’s killers, we are not aware of any security agency/ies carrying out rescue operations to free those purportedly abducted or investigating the identity of Jide’s murderers.

”It is not as though we expect anything from the failed Nigerian system that took our brother’s life, I feel that I owe you all an update on these matters.

”My dearest brother and childhood friend, Olajide Sowore will be buried on Thursday, 9th of September 2021 at our hometown, Kiribo in the Ese-Odo local government area of Ondo state starting from 10 AM.

“I won’t be able to attend because the despicable Muhammadu Buhari regime has since December 2019 restricted by a court order issued by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to Abuja.”

Olajide was murdered by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Saturday in the Okada area of Edo State.

Before his death, he was a student of Igbinedion University, Okada, where he was studying Pharmacy.