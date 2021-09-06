Tuesday, September 7, 2021
    Political partiesNews Feature

    Crisis in Niger state APC as governor Bello's in-law imposes candidate in Minna

    We received with shock and dismay an undated and unsigned purported press release circulating on social media in the name of State Chairman APC Niger State.

    It is unfortunate that this is coming after a resolution by the APC state caucus and Mr Governor, His Excellency Abubakar Sani Bello on the need to have a consensus congress in Niger state and thereby not allowing anybody to purchase forms for contest except if there is no consensus and that the State Government had already purchased forms for candidates who will finally emerge victorious from the consensus arrangement.

    Surprisingly, the statement made reference to one Hon. Muritala Badaru’s report that a candidate for APC Chairmanship position in Chanchaga Local Government (Alh. Isah Abdulkadir), the people’s consensus candidate was disqualified because he did not present a nomination form. This is at variance with the resolution of APC caucus and the Governor.

    More so, the statement went ahead to confirm by quoting the constitution of APC (2014) that, any result submitted by the Congress Committee cannot be nullified by the State Working Committee and can only be challenged in writing to the Appeal Committee.

    It is regrettable that despite our collective and unalloyed effort to make our party APC stand on the side of justice, equity and fairness, the State Chairman have now demonstrated otherwise.

    However, we hereby reject the purported selection of APC chairmanship (Yusuf Mohammed) in Chanchaga Local Government in its totality. And therefore, we shall make our position Bold and Clear on behalf of the people of APC in Chanchaga Local Government of Niger State.

    Comrade Ibrahim Abubakar Zololo
    CHAIRMAN APC YOUTH VANGUARD, NIGER STATE.

    Cc:
    Governor Abubakar Sani Bello
    Chairman APC Congress Committee, Niger State
    Niger State APC
    Member Representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency
    Chanchaga State Assembly Member
    INEC State Chairman
    Director, SSS Niger state
    Commissioner of Police, Niger State
    All APC Stakeholders.

