The paramount Ruler of YENAKA Atissa in Yenagoa, HRH Sir. Ovie Omeleh. Ksp. today arrived the New Bayelsa Airport from Lagos after being inaugurated as the SECRETARY GENERAL of the INTERNATIONAL FAMILY FOUNDATION.

The event which was Hosted by the Lagos Chapter of the foundation at the Four point Sheraton Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos.

Upon arrival the SECRETARY GENERAL met the SSG to the Bayelsa state government. RT. Hon. Benson Kombowei while commensurating with him on his mother’s release from kidnappers.

He congratulated the state government and administration of H.E. Douye Diri for the speedy completion of the Airport and licensing of its operations with United Nigerian Airlines.

HRH Omeleh also facilitated with the Deputy Governor Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on his Birthday.

Speaking on the Launching of the foundation.

He appreciated the member of the Lagos state Assembly House Committee Chairperson on Women and Poverty Aleviation – Hon. Mojisola Titi Macauly for honouring the invitation and delivering the keynote address on the theme “IMPACT OF ABUSES AND POVERTY IN THE FAMILY….THE GIRL CHILD AS A VICTIM.”

The event was also well attended by guests from all works if life, the clergy, officials from the Lagos state government, and judiciary; other agencies especially NAPTIF.

The INTERNATIONAL FAMILY FOUNDATION, he said was now poised to implement its mandate on advocacy and other programmes bordering on the upliftment of the worsening economic conditions of the Family.