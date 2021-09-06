Monday, September 6, 2021
    Goodluck Jonathan In Mali To Follow Up On Progress Of Mali’s Return To Democracy

    Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the ECOWAS Mediation Team arrived Mali to follow up on the progress of the country’s transition to democracy, IgbereTV reports.

    Taking to his Facebook page today, he wrote;

    “In Bamako with the ECOWAS Mediation Team to follow up on the progress of Mali’s transition programme.

    We are optimistic that the continuing dialogue and engagements within the population will deepen the process for the peaceful conduct of scheduled elections and return to constitutional order.

    – GEJ”

