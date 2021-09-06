Tuesday, September 7, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    Ifeanyi Uba Gifts Traditional Rulers 20 SUVs In Anambra (Pictures, Video)

    By Naija247news
    0
    10

    Must read

    Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Senator Ifeanyi uba and gubernatorial candidate of YPP in the up coming Anambra election, has gifted all the traditional rulers in Anambra south senatorial districts SUV to everyone of them.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRB3ht7Jq_k

    Previous articleBREAKING: Open-Grazing Ban, VAT Bills Scale Second Reading At Lagos Assembly
    Next articleI’ve Accepted My Fate’ — Sunday Igboho Speaks From Beninoise Prison
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com