Ifeanyi Uba Gifts Traditional Rulers 20 SUVs In Anambra (Pictures, Video) By Naija247news September 6, 2021

Senator Ifeanyi uba and gubernatorial candidate of YPP in the up coming Anambra election, has gifted all the traditional rulers in Anambra south senatorial districts SUV to everyone of them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRB3ht7Jq_k
