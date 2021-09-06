Anthony Sani, former Secretary-General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho were arrested because of their violent approaches to self –determination.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Sani, a member of the governing council of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, however said he believes that the arrest of the two men will not stop agitation for self- determination in the country.

He said “I do not expect the arrests of Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB and Sunday Igboho of Oduduwa Republic to end the agitations for self-determination. However, the arrests can put an end to violent agitations”.

“This is because their arrests have been because of their violent agitations, and not for mere hankering for self-determinations. Afterall, there are many countries which hanker for self-determination devoid of terrorism without being molested”.

“For example, some people in State of Alaska in America wish to be part of Russia .Quebec province in Canada wants to be independent; Scotland wants to separate from Britain; Catalonia wants independence from Spain while Aceh does not want to be part of Indonesia. Jinjiang province and Hong Kong agitate to be separated as independent countries from China”.