Tuesday, September 7, 2021
    Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigerian minister, has condemned a statement credited to Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, demanding amnesty for bandits.

    Gumi in a Facebook post said bandits are going nowhere until the Nigerian Government grants them amnesty like it did to the Niger Delta militants.

    Fani-Kayode, reacting to the statement which has continued to generate controversy, told Sheik Gumi not to compare Niger Delta militants to bandits as the latter does not rape or abduct children from schools.

    According to him, Gumi’s demand is asinine and unacceptable.

    On his Twitter page, he wrote: “ For Gumi to say that the killer bandits & terrorists are not going anywhere unless and until they are given amnesty like the Niger Delta militants is asinine and unacceptable.

    “The Niger Delta militants did not target, rape, kill women and they did not abduct children from their schools.”

