Last week, profit-taking prevailed in the Nigeria local bourse as the market indicators declined by 0.57%w/w, following the three consecutive declines in the early part of the week.

Consequently, the All-Share Index shed 224.64 basis points, representing a decrease of 0.57% to close at 39,261.01,

while the Market Capitalization lost ₦117.05 billion, representing a decline of 0.57%, to close at ₦20.46 trillion.