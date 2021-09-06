Tuesday, September 7, 2021
    Nigerian Army Neutralise Bandits As State Government Bans Illegal Motor Parks

    Nigeria Air Force Jets are currently engaging some notable bandit camps with heavy air bombardments in Zamfara state and beyond.

    The State Commissioner of information Ibrahim Dosara announced their success while briefing newsmen on new measures taken by the state government to address the issue.

    He said that, some identified camps ware destroyed by the Air Force including that of notable bandit’s leader known as ‘Dankarami’ in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the State, who some months ago released a video celebrating victory over the Nigerian Army.

    Meanwhile, Nigerian Army are also on ground neutralizing those who managed to escape through foot paths.

    Based on that, state government has ordered the immediate closure of all illegal motor parks and road side markets across the State especially those at kauran Namoda-Jibia road, Lambar Bakura junction, Kwanar Mayanchi-Anka junction, Garejin Mai Lena as well as Filin Jirgi rice and vegetables market in Gusau Metropolitan.

    A source from the Zamfara State Government House who pleaded anonymity said, Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle is full of joy over the successful operations.

    The Governor is also monitoring the successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in his office and calling on the good people of Zamfara State to remain calm, law-abiding, and go out for their normal businesses.

    SOURCE

    BBC Hausa

