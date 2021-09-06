September 6, 2021 By Tarik Jr

It is no longer news that IPOB and ESN leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is still in the DSS net after being apprehended in another African country a few months ago. Prior to his rearrest and extradition, the IPOB founder had already jumped bail and departed the country for the UK.

All of these have now passed. The IPOB leader is awaiting the outcome of another court hearing. Whether or not the court hearing results in his favor, he should be left alone to carry his cross because he invited trouble with his own hands.

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

Source: Vanguard Newspaper

The Nigerian government has already proscribed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as an unlawful group with illicit sophisticated weapons used to carry out their nefarious actions in the southeast region. The organization has made life in the region miserable for residents by engaging in terror acts and destroying public property.

These are some of the reasons why Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters should face the law. Agitating for Biafra should not be with guns and bullets. He approached agitation in the wrong way and he deserves to face the full wrath of the law. However, the federal government can still pardon him on one condition that he will stop his agitation and work the government in order to make southeast region a better place to live.

Nigeria, and the Igbos in particular are peace loving people with beautiful cultures and traditions that is well known all over the world. The mistake that resulted in the civil war should not be allowed to be repeated. Nnamdi Kanu was greatly deceived and influenced by mischief makers who wants to destroy the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Though, most of us didn’t witness the civil war. But the stories we heard and the things we learnt made us believe that the war was indeed horrific. Nigeria is better off as a single entity. Nnamdi Kanu should have a rethink and also seek advice from the experience ones.

Children during Biafran civil war

Malnourished children as a result of the civil war (Nigerian-Biafran War)

Source: Daily Times)

Igbo presidency is what Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters in the southeast should be clamouring for. Even if you are fighting for a cause, there are more effective methods to do it without harming the interests of the ordinary man.

The federal government has nothing bad against Nnamdi Kanu other than the harsh method he approached Biafra. However, if he is to be pardoned, it should be with an agreement that he will cease his agitation and form a partnership with the Nigerian government to promote peace and unity in the southeast.