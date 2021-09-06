Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NationalRegions PHOTO: Governor Fayemi Bows Down For Olu Of Warri, Tsola Emiko By Naija247news September 6, 2021 0 6 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Must read Reno Omokri: We Will Have Another UK-Based President, If We Vote Tinubu As President September 6, 2021 BREAKING: Pandemonium rocks Enugu State as IPOB Sit-At-Home Enforcers Burn Trailer Loaded With Goods September 6, 2021 Gov Zulum In Sudan As Borno, Arab Bank Partner On Wheat, Gum Arabic Export September 6, 2021 Scandals, Controversy Trails Sale Of Billion Naira Worth Radio Nigeria Building For N100M September 6, 2021 Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi who paid a visit to the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko was pictured bowing down for the monarch. Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Previous articleFemi Adesina, Kola Ologbondiyan Differ On Buhari’s AchievementsNext articleSenators Orji Uzor Kalu And Andy Uba Dancing To Phyno’s Highway Song - Advertisement - More articles Gov Zulum In Sudan As Borno, Arab Bank Partner On Wheat, Gum Arabic Export September 6, 2021 Scandals, Controversy Trails Sale Of Billion Naira Worth Radio Nigeria Building For N100M September 6, 2021 Akwa Ibom: FG Recommences Payment Of N20,000 To Vulnerable Homes In 9 LGAs September 6, 2021 You must log in to post a comment. - Advertisement - Latest article Reno Omokri: We Will Have Another UK-Based President, If We Vote Tinubu As President September 6, 2021 BREAKING: Pandemonium rocks Enugu State as IPOB Sit-At-Home Enforcers Burn Trailer Loaded With Goods September 6, 2021 Gov Zulum In Sudan As Borno, Arab Bank Partner On Wheat, Gum Arabic Export September 6, 2021 Scandals, Controversy Trails Sale Of Billion Naira Worth Radio Nigeria Building For N100M September 6, 2021 Senators Orji Uzor Kalu And Andy Uba Dancing To Phyno’s Highway Song September 6, 2021 Related
