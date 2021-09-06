Professor Yemi Osinbajo: An unfailing role model per excellence

By Usman Abdullahi Koli

Nigeria which is the most populous country in Africa is indeed endowed with talented, patriotic and foresighted leaders that always strive towards bringing ease to the hardships of all citizens.

Most of such leaders are seeing projects they executed as nothing despite colossal appreciations they are receiving from the mass majority. One of such kinds of leaders is Professor Yemi Osinbajo, he is a vigorous academician, agile politician, unrelenting philanthropist and above all God-fearing (He is a Pastor under Redeem Christian Church of God).

Before his political struggles, Osinbajo has been a pioneer in reminding leaders, cautioning the effluents, helping parents in needs and their children.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo was born in to the family of Opeluwa Osinbajo on 8th March 1957, he started his educational quest at Corona Primary School and from there he proceeded to Igbobi College Lagos from 1969 to 1975. After that, he studied Law during his undergraduate at the famous University of Lagos between 1975 and 1978. He furthered his education at the Nigerian Law School in 1981 and later joined the London School of Economics.

Yemi Osinbajo enjoyed beneficial career in legal profession where he contributed immensely to the Nigeria’s legal system through publications and lecturing. He started lecturing at the age 23 years and in just five years he became a Senior Lecturer of Law.

Unlike other lecturers, Osinbajo became a Professor of Law and at the same time Head of the Public Law Department at the University of Lagos which is rare amongst his contemporaries. He became a member of Cabinet at Lagos Ministry of Justice and later an adviser on legal and litigation to the then Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Prince Bola Ajibola.

Osinbajo served as a member of the United Nations Secretary General’s Committee of Experts on Conduct and Discipline. He is a member of the International Bar Association and the British Institute of International and Comparative Law and he also worked with the Nigerian Body of Benchers and the Council for Legal Education of Nigeria.

The indefatigable Osinbajo founded the Orderly Society Trust (OST) which covers literacy programme that aims at providing children in public primary schools with equal training in English similar to that of their counterparts in private schools. As a pastor, Yemi Osinbajo has championed the Liberty Schools Project which provides free education along with free lunches to children majorly from poor families.

Similarly, Osinbajo did not leave health sector untouched, ordinarily go round to hospitals in Lagos State along with professionals to provide free health care and at times donates necessary facilities to clinics that are in dire need of them.

In his area of expertise Law, he stood in courts for the voiceless for free whose rights were violated or assets illegally taken away. Social rehabilitation for drug addicts is amongst the areas he focuses more, after they undergo rehabilitation he usually enrolls them into skills acquisitions for them to carter for their needs without relying on others.

Yemi Osinbajo’s political career started alongside other Nigerian delegates when they brought-up a manifesto for All Progressive Congress (APC) which includes plan for free meals at schools, financial support to over 25 million poor Nigerians; it eventually led to the party’s victory. Osinbajo’s incomparable expertise and experiences convinced Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 to pick him as his running mate.

After they were declared winners of the 2015 Presidential election, General Buhari along with Professor Osinbajo first effort was putting an end to the lingering bomb blast which destabilized the nation; insurgents are now surrendering in hundreds due to continuous pressure by our gallant armed forces.

Rail transportation is a worthwhile initiative by Buhari/Osinbajo’s administration, insecurity and uncertainties in travelling by roads made government invested hugely in rail transport which is fast, safe and affordable to all while the fight against bandits, insurgents, militants is on.

The office of the Vice President under the leadership of Yemi Osinbajo was mandated to oversee task of giving more capitals to petty traders and women entrepreneurs.

In view of the above stewardships for the betterment of all, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is a leader worthy of emulation because throughout his past works he was never found diverting funds, collecting bribe or any financial scandals. The indelible good qualities of Osinbajo are what influenced even Muslims in the North that have different faiths voted them.

Individually Osinbajo donates food items during festivities like Christmas to all irrespective of tribal, religious, race, etc. Whenever an attack on citizens or ethno-religious conflicts occur amongst people, Osinbajo openly condemns it, use the power reposed in his office to help the injured and command securities to flush-out the perpetrators.

Moreover, Osinbajo played a significant role by intervening into the people’s accusation on Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), he first sacked the Director General of Department of State Security and asked the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the numerous allegations which led to the establishment of complain panels across the 36 States of the Federation.

One thing that makes people love Osinbajo more is that whenever he is invited to events or social gatherings, he attends not sending a representative unless he is over occupied. Looking at all these qualities of this honorable man, he can be describe as the best candidate comes 2023 who can heal, unify and take Nigeria to a greater heights after Buhari, Osinbajo is the only messiah to liberate nigerians . During Yemi Osinbajo’s early life, he garnered lots of awards which comprise State Merit Award 1971, the School Prize for English Oratory 1972.

Other awards to his credit includes Adeoba Prize for English Oratory 1972 – 1975, Elias Prize for Best Performance in History (WASC) 1973, School Prize for Literature (HSC) 1975, African Statesman Intercollegiate Best Speaker’s Prize 1974 and lastly former President Goodluck Jonathan conferred on him Grand Commander of the Order of Niger in 2015. Professor Yemi Osinbajo is gladly married to Dolapo who is a granddaughter of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, their marriage was blessed with three beautiful children Damilola, Kanyinsola and Fiyinfoluwa Osinbajo.

Koli, a graduate of Mass Communication, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic Bauchi

mernoukoli@gmail.com