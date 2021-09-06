Senators Orji Uzor Kalu And Andy Uba Dancing To Phyno’s Highway Song

Monday, September 6, 2021
    Nigerian Senators, Orji Uzor Kalu, Andy Uba and others were captured dancing to Phyno’s Highway song and other songs during an event, IgbereTV reports.

