Senators Orji Uzor Kalu And Andy Uba Dancing To Phyno’s Highway Song

Nigerian Senators, Orji Uzor Kalu, Andy Uba and others were captured dancing to Phyno's Highway song and other songs during an event, IgbereTV reports. See video below.
