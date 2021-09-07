563,385 Nigerians Travelled Through Trains in Q2 2021 – NBS

The rail transportation data for Q2 2021 reflected that a total of 565,385 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q2 2021 as against 108,238 passenger recorded in Q2 2020 and 424,460 in Q1 2021 representing +422.35% growth YoY and +33.20% QoQ respectively.

Similarly, a total of 42,782 tons of volume of goods/cargo travelled via the rail system in Q2 2021 as against 8,691 recorded in Q2 2020 and 10,511 in Q1 2021 representing +392.25% growth YoY and 307.02B % QoQ respectively.

Revenue generated from passengers in Q2 2021 was put at N1,083,851,021 as against N892,467,526 in Q1 2021.

Similarly, revenue generated from goods/cargo in Q2 2021 was put at N71,555,762 as against N26,195,160 in Q1 2021.