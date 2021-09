In Zamfara state and all over the core North today our brave fighters and gallant warriors are KICKING THE ARSE and beating the daylights out of the bloodthirsty killer bandits and bloodlusting murderous terrorists.

This is like like music to my ears! I am proud to be a Nigerian again! Keep going boys and hit them with all you have got. Thanks for your courage and sacrifice!

Al Hamdu! Praise the LORD! Glory, Hallelujah!