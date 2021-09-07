APC Congress In Chanchaga: A Case Of Curious Family

September 4th remains one of the darkest days in the annals of history within the APC fold in Chanchaga LGA. A day billed for party faithfuls were to affirm the selection of party leaders to serve as Excos of the All Progressives Congress in Chanchaga LG. It was the same option as adopted during the Ward Congress.

Fast forward, the Chairman sent to Conduct the LG Congress overstretched his mandate by Screening and Disqualified the consensus candidate of the ALL Stakeholders with the 4 Wards of Limawa A & B, Makera and Minna Central. Out of curiosity and in a bid to play along with the Governor’s in-law. Murtala Badaru hurriedly disqualified Hon Isa AbdulKadir on ground on not possessing a nomination form.

Evidently, Badaru has a poor understanding of what he was actually sent out to do by the State Chapter of the party. Murtala Badaru was to CONDUCT and not to SCREEN anyone. Funny enough, he said “by the power conferred on me I here by disqualify Isa AbdulKadir”. Which power Murtala Badaru is laying claims to? Is it because he was heavily BRIBED? In fact, Badaru made a mockery of himself and by extension the Youth.

We understand the curiosity of certain brothers and by extension their family to take control of the party in a bid to pave way for the emergence of one of them as a candidate for House of Reps come 2023.

This is a poorly written script the ‘Curious Brothers and their Family’ are eagerly playing by spending Dollars and Electronic Gadgets to actualize. One wonders why this people refused to identify with our party members in moment and periods of need until now?

The best thing for the Governor is to the needful and allow a free and fair contest. APC is no one’s family possession or property. It’s a Progressives Party formed and solidified by hardworking people.

Ibrahim Abubakar

SERAP