Tuesday, September 7, 2021
    Bandits Kidnap Ahmed Abdulkadir & His Daughter, Laila In Katsina

    Bandits struck again Monday night hours after abducting family members of lawmakers in the Katsina State House Assembly.

    The attackers stormed Bakori Housing Units and abducted Ahmed Abdulkadir, a retired NBC director, and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

    Daily Trust reports that three other residents were abducted by the bandits who carried AK 47 rifles.

    They included Bello Aminu Bakori, Shamsuddeen Aminu and Habibu Rabe of Local Education Authority, Bakori.

    The vigilantes in the area pursued the assailants and intercepted them in Danja Local Government Area.

    After a gun duel, three male victims were freed but Abdulkadir and his daughter were not that lucky.

    Their whereabouts remain unknown and no demand for ransom yet. The Police have taken over the case.

